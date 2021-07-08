Atlas Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.83. Atlas has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

