Atlantic Coastal Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAH) Trading 0.5% Higher

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.68. 32,485 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 29,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

