Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target Raised to $72.72 at Piper Sandler

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $66.10 to $72.72 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

NYSE:ATH opened at $68.78 on Thursday. Athene has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $70.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Athene will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $125,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,928.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,970. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Athene by 107.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 168,674 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,131 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 48,080 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth about $1,665,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth about $2,326,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

