Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,752 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Associated Banc worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Associated Banc by 10.0% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 365,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 33,170 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,021,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of ASB opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,656 shares of company stock worth $1,548,362 over the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

