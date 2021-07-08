Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ASPN. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.40.

ASPN stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.05 million, a P/E ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.46. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,766,000 after buying an additional 55,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth approximately $11,328,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,221,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 17.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,608 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

