Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.85

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $34.76, with a volume of 147314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

