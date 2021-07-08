Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,132 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,748,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ashland Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after buying an additional 185,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ashland Global by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $87.16 on Thursday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $95.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.64.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.