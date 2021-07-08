Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Shares Gap Down to $3.96

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $2.91. Ashford Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 736,136 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AHT shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $365.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.28.

Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,912.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

