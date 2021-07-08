Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,704,219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 943,237 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $29,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 11,267.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 164,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 162,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

UMPQ stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.22. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

