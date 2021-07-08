Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 713,452 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 713,452 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of Relx worth $28,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Relx by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Relx by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Relx by 847.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $27.93.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

