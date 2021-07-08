Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 477,611 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 477,611 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.35% of Amdocs worth $32,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 1,233.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 495,638 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Amdocs by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,526,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,207,000 after purchasing an additional 239,638 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Amdocs by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,385,000 after purchasing an additional 555,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Amdocs by 7.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,206,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,875,000 after purchasing an additional 152,552 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOX stock opened at $78.52 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

