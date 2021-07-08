Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 82,810 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,810 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $27,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,276,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after purchasing an additional 927,835 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,176,000 after acquiring an additional 632,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,678,000 after acquiring an additional 439,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $155.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.81. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.88.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

