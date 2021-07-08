Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 289,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,391 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in DaVita were worth $31,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of DaVita by 1.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 29.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA opened at $122.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.65 and a 52-week high of $129.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,940.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

