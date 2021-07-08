Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,275,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,006 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $34,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after buying an additional 10,243,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dropbox by 965.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,989,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $305,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $56,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,239 shares of company stock worth $4,668,697 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

