Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWI. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,750,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after buying an additional 26,014 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 9.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,387,000 after buying an additional 139,986 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,370,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,157,000 after buying an additional 807,654 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AWI traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,288. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.05. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $110.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

