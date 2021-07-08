Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ARKAY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Arkema from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.00.

ARKAY stock opened at $123.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.47. Arkema has a twelve month low of $95.95 and a twelve month high of $134.33.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arkema will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $2.528 per share. This is a boost from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

