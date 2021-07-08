Arion Hits Market Capitalization of $42,626.66 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. Over the last week, Arion has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a total market capitalization of $42,626.66 and approximately $1.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00048504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00129266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00168522 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,253.14 or 0.99926161 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.58 or 0.00981384 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,231,749 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

