Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,185 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $21,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGO has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of ARGO opened at $50.35 on Thursday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.84.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

