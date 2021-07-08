ArGo (ARGO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $9,100.00

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 8th. ArGo has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $9,100.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ArGo has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00057257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.01 or 0.00875429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00044256 BTC.

ArGo Coin Profile

ARGO is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

