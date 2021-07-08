Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACA. G.Research upgraded Arcosa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.81.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. Analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

In other Arcosa news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $1,920,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $2,921,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

