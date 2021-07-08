Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $59.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

