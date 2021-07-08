Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,603 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.18% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.91. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

