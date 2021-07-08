Apria (NYSE:APR) Trading Down 6.8%

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.02 and last traded at $26.03. 5,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 409,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.05.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APR. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $676,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $36,528,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $33,516,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $28,031,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $23,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apria (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

