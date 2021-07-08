Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

AAPL opened at $144.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

