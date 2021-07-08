AppCoins Price Reaches $0.0486 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AppCoins has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $11.92 million and approximately $933,488.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00057438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00019220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.06 or 0.00867762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00044164 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

APPC is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,117,314 coins and its circulating supply is 245,117,313 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

