APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 26,900 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

KB Home stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77. KB Home has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

