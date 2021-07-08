APG Asset Management N.V. Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 105,306 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 73,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,585. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $158.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

