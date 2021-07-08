APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,008 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Okta by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total transaction of $4,351,735.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,553.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,092. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.86.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $250.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

