APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,660 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $312.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.92. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $316.63.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

