APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 51,400 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 168.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 293,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,734.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,332,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.61. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAIN. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

In other news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.