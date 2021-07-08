APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 1,900 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,605,078 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $80,966,000 after acquiring an additional 343,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPR opened at $40.90 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

