Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Position Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,797 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.88% of Anthem worth $775,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $1,109,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $4,936,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ANTM. Barclays boosted their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.79.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $4.44 on Thursday, hitting $383.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $388.30.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

