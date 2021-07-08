Andra AP fonden Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,240,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Deere & Company by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,957,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 103.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,759,000 after purchasing an additional 234,525 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 958,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,794,000 after buying an additional 202,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 784,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,386,000 after buying an additional 190,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

NYSE:DE traded down $9.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $342.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,668. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $106.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.97. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $156.10 and a 12-month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

