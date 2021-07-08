Andra AP fonden Sells 6,900 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after buying an additional 3,068,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,174,000 after buying an additional 964,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after buying an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.09. 34,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,637. The company has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $197.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.97.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

