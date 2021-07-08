Andra AP fonden Sells 44,600 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.16% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $12,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,505 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $52,036,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,324,000 after purchasing an additional 981,621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,859,000 after purchasing an additional 845,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNX traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,296. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

