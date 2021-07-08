Andra AP fonden Has $18.67 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 588,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the quarter. HP comprises about 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in HP were worth $18,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.48. 24,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,747,202. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

