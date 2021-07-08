Andra AP fonden Has $14.75 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.3% of Andra AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 66.7% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $3.81 on Thursday, hitting $210.88. The company had a trading volume of 36,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,149. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.11 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $115.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.