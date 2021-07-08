Andra AP fonden Grows Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $13,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX stock traded down $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $85.83. 13,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,774. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.