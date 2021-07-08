Andra AP fonden Buys 7,100 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $49,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.20.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $309.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,874. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $183.22 and a 1-year high of $309.74. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

