Andra AP fonden Acquires 2,900 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in NetEase were worth $12,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $105.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,900. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.93 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $32.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTES. UBS Group lifted their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA decreased their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

