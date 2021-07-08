Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,337,214 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Anaplan by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $846,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

PLAN stock opened at $54.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

