Analyzing Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 75.4%. SuRo Capital pays out -1,234.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

5.7% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and SuRo Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Energy Infrastructure 0 1 0 0 2.00 SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.83%. Given SuRo Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Tortoise Energy Infrastructure.

Profitability

This table compares Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital 11,106.87% -4.85% -3.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and SuRo Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $1.82 million 176.35 $75.34 million ($0.81) -16.37

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Tortoise Energy Infrastructure.

Volatility & Risk

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Tortoise Energy Infrastructure on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities. The fund primarily invests in securities of publicly traded Master Limited Partnerships and stocks of companies having a market capitalization greater than $100 million. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation was formed on October 29, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

