Analyzing CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) and Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) and Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of CNS Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Alkermes shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of CNS Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Alkermes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CNS Pharmaceuticals and Alkermes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNS Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Alkermes 1 4 1 0 2.00

CNS Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 483.33%. Alkermes has a consensus target price of $22.20, suggesting a potential downside of 12.91%. Given CNS Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CNS Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Alkermes.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNS Pharmaceuticals and Alkermes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNS Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$9.46 million ($0.57) -3.16 Alkermes $1.04 billion 3.94 -$110.86 million ($0.14) -182.07

CNS Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alkermes. Alkermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNS Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CNS Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alkermes has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CNS Pharmaceuticals and Alkermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNS Pharmaceuticals N/A -141.49% -123.47% Alkermes -9.06% -0.15% -0.09%

Summary

CNS Pharmaceuticals beats Alkermes on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme. It has license agreements with Houston Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and a development agreement with WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases. The company is also developing LYBALVI (olanzapine/samidorphan), an oral atypical antipsychotic drug candidate for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; and nemvaleukin alfa, an engineered fusion protein to expand tumor-killing immune cells and to avoid the activation of immunosuppressive cells. It has collaboration agreements with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V., Janssen Pharmaceutica Inc, and Janssen Pharmaceutica International; a license agreement with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; and a license and collaboration agreement with Biogen Swiss Manufacturing GmbH. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

