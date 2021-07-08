Analysts Set Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Price Target at $66.00

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.19. 77,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,755. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.95. The stock has a market cap of $155.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

