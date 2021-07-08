Analysts Set Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Target Price at $269.00

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $269.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Truist increased their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.27. 9,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker has a 1-year low of $176.07 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.55.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ossiam increased its position in Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

