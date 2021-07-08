Analysts Set Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) PT at $23.83

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

PAX opened at $16.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83. Patria Investments has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.