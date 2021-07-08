Analysts Set NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target at $693.76

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $725.24.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $768.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $715.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $768.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NVIDIA stock traded down $13.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $800.96. The stock had a trading volume of 399,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,474,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $499.00 billion, a PE ratio of 95.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $391.08 and a 12 month high of $835.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $674.73.

NVIDIA’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,450 shares of company stock worth $60,507,536. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $2,484,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

