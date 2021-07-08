Analysts Set Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Price Target at C$12.59

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.94.

FOOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

FOOD stock traded up C$0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,842. Goodfood Market has a one year low of C$5.96 and a one year high of C$14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.66. The stock has a market cap of C$670.49 million and a P/E ratio of -251.94.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.