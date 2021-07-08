Analysts Offer Predictions for Electricité de France S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Electricité de France in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.22.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ECIFY. AlphaValue upgraded Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECIFY opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.08. Electricité de France has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Electricité de France’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

About Electricité de France

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

