Analysts Expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Yum China reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 25.1% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 13.6% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,745,000 after acquiring an additional 264,559 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 225.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. Yum China has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $69.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

